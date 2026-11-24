As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 races towards its grand finale, tensions are running high inside the house. With the game entering its crucial phase, contestants are ditching group strategies and stepping up to prove their individual strengths. The latest nomination task turned into a battleground of heated arguments, sharp accusations and unexpected confrontations. Varshini and Sudheer’s explosive clash, Debjani’s nomination of Ram Prasad, and her fiery showdown with Aman grabbed the spotlight, making this episode a must-watch.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 | With the grand finale approaching, tensions are soaring inside the Bigg Boss house. As group strategies crumble, contestants are shifting their focus to individual gameplay and survival. The latest nomination task sparked a fierce showdown, with fiery arguments, personal accusations and unexpected clashes taking centre stage. Varshini and Sudheer’s heated exchange, Debjani’s nomination of Ram Prasad, and her explosive confrontation with Captain Aman grabbed attention. Tensions escalated when Debjani bluntly told Aman to "move aside", prompting a strong reaction from the captain. With tempers flaring and alliances falling apart, every nomination is adding fresh drama to the race for the trophy.

The latest Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 nomination episode turned into a battleground of fiery arguments, accusations and unexpected confrontations. Varshini and Sudheer’s clash over the ‘Reward Revenge’ task grabbed attention, with Ram Prasad accusing Varshini of favouring Mukesh over supporting him. Varshini rejected the allegations, but Sudheer questioned her gameplay and threw coffee at her face before nominating her.

Meanwhile, Debjani’s nomination of Ram Prasad sparked another heated exchange over captaincy and loyalty. While Ram Prasad claimed he would have chosen Debjani as captain, her remarks left him disappointed. Shiv also faced criticism for allegedly targeting Trigun to gain screen time, while Mukesh’s performance as Dictator came under scrutiny. With Naresh and Ram Prasad potentially targeting Mukesh, tensions are mounting. As the grand finale approaches, these clashes could influence voting trends, nomination outcomes and elimination risks, making the race for the trophy increasingly unpredictable.

