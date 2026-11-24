Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Kaaka is creating strong buzz among fans. The makers are reportedly preparing to release the film's first single in December, and the latest update has increased expectations surrounding its music promotions.

According to the latest reports, the team is planning to release the first song during the final weekend of December. Earlier, music composer Thaman hinted that the song would be launched in the United States. Chiranjeevi is also expected to attend the event, making it a special occasion for his fans.

An official announcement regarding the exact release date and event details is still awaited. Thaman is composing the music for the film, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear the first song.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Kaaka marks Chiranjeevi's reunion with the filmmaker after their successful film Waltair Veerayya. The movie is produced by KVN Productions and features Anaswara Rajan, Nivetha Pethuraj and other prominent actors in important roles.

The makers have already confirmed that Kaaka will arrive in theatres worldwide on January 13, 2027, for the Sankranthi festival. With the first single expected to arrive in December, the film's musical promotions are likely to begin soon.