Fans have been eagerly awaiting Megastar Chiranjeevi’s OTT talk show, Megaverse, which is set to premiere on Netflix. The shooting is already underway, with several episodes reportedly completed.

Recently, promotional hoardings put up across Hyderabad caught the attention of audiences and sparked discussions on social media. The unusual twist was the missing letter ‘N’ from Chiranjeevi’s name, leaving fans curious about the mystery. Now, Netflix has added to the excitement with a quirky promotional video that reveals the reason behind it.

Chiranjeevi himself revealed that the missing ‘N’ represents Netflix. The promo concludes with his punchy dialogue, “Idhi Naa Adda” (This Is My Adda), further building anticipation around the show. However, despite the promotional buzz, the streaming platform is yet to announce the official premiere date.

N’ vacchesindi… MEGA collaboration kudiresindi! ❤️‍🔥 Mega Nostalgia. Mega Navvulu. Mega Muchatlu! 💁🏻‍♂️

Anni oke chota! ✨ MEGASTAR enters the Netflix universe with Chiranjeevi’s MEGAVERSE 🌟 Coming Soon, only on Netflix! #MegaverseOnNetflix https://t.co/hqMrpdf8GM — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 24, 2026

The makers have describe Megaverse as an intimate exploration if the journey and legacies of cinema Legends, with Chiranjeevi serving as its emotional anchor, While the concept promises conversation with prominent personalities from the film industry, the guest list remains under wraps. It is also unclear whether the show will feature personalities exclusively from Telugu cinema or extend its reach to the wider Indian film industry.

The talk show is produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP. Gold Box Entertainments is owned by Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita Konidela, who also co-produced his January 2026 release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, alongside Shine Screens. Earlier reports had also linked her to the development of the talk show.

The move comes amid the growing popularity of celebrity talk shows in Telugu entertainment. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable on Aha helped popularise the format among Telugu audiences, while actor Rana Daggubati has also hosted a talk show of his own.

Before the official announcement, reports suggested that Netflix had initially approached Chiranjeevi with the idea of a documentary. However, the actor reportedly preferred a podcast-style conversational series instead. Neither Netflix nor the production team has officially confirmed these reports.

Chiranjeevi is no stranger to Netflix as a film star. His film Waltair Veerayya began streaming on the platform in February 2023. However, Megaverse marks a new chapter in his association with the OTT platform, bringing him to audiences in an original talk-show format for the first time.