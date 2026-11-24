Kollywood star Suriya's latest film Scene is getting ready for its OTT release. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, this crime thriller hit theatres on November 6 as a Diwali release. After receiving attention from moviegoers, the film is now preparing to reach digital audiences.

According to the latest reports, Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights to the movie. The film is expected to arrive on the platform four weeks after its theatrical release. As per this timeline, Scene may begin streaming on December 4. However, the makers and Netflix are yet to make an official announcement.

In the film, Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, while Nazriya Nazim appears as Maya and Naslen plays Eswaran. Actors Lal, Anand Raj and John Vijay also play important roles.

The story revolves around a police officer investigating a series of murders. As the investigation progresses, he discovers a connection between a past murder case and the recent crimes. The film follows his efforts to uncover the truth.

Suriya and Jyothika have jointly produced the movie. Fans who missed watching Scene in theatres are now waiting for its digital premiere. An official confirmation of the OTT release date is still awaited.