Wedding rumours linking Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol have been circulating on social media, sparking speculation about a possible relationship between the two. However, a source close to Sara has dismissed the claims, stating that there is no truth to the reports and that the two have never even met.

“There is no truth to these rumours. Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work. This speculation is just unnecessary and perturbing,” the source told The Times of India.

The source further suggested that Sara is unlikely to address the rumours publicly, as she prefers to maintain a dignified and private approach to her personal life.

Sara had earlier spoken about her thoughts on marriage, describing her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding as a glimpse of what her own big day might look like. She reportedly called the experience a “trial round” for her future wedding, offering a light-hearted insight into her thoughts on marriage.

Speaking to Vogue, Sara described her brother's wedding as a valuable learning experiences, saying, "I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know I want and what I don't want." She also shared her views on relationships and marriage among Gen Z, noting that while her generation takes marriage seriously, people are increasingly willing to walk away when a relationship no longer feels right.

Sara further pointed out that some couples reconsider their decisions after getting engaged, particularly when they begin noticing aspects of their partner or their family that they had not previously recognised. She said such situations can make people question whether they want to go ahead with the wedding.

Sara further expressed that choosing to walk away from an unsuitable relationship before marriage is a positive decision. She noted that while earlier generations may have found it difficult to stand up for themselves, Gen Z is more confident about making such choices when a relationship is no longer working.

Sara Tendulkar is the elder child of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. Rajveer Deol, meanwhile, is the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and his wife, Pooja Deol.

Sara Tendulkar has largely maintained a private personal life despite being the daughter of one of India's most celebrated cricketers. She also enjoys a significant following on social media.