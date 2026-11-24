Gold prices increased across India on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.27 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.17 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹95 thousand per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹1.75 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - November24, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,150

18K Gold: ₹95,850

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,150

18K Gold: ₹95,850

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,27,900

22K Gold: ₹1,17,300

18K Gold: ₹96,000

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,150

18K Gold: ₹95,850

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,150

18K Gold: ₹95,850

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,150

18K Gold: ₹95,850

Kerala

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,150

18K Gold: ₹95,850

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,150

18K Gold: ₹95,850

Vadodara

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,200

18K Gold: ₹95,900

Ahmedabad

24K Gold: ₹1,27,800

22K Gold: ₹1,17,200

18K Gold: ₹95,900

Silver Prices Today - November 24, 2026: