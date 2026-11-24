Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, November 24, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices increased across India on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.27 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.17 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹95 thousand per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹1.75 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today - November24, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,850
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,850
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,900
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,300
- 18K Gold: ₹96,000
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,850
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,850
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,850
Kerala
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,850
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,850
Vadodara
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,200
- 18K Gold: ₹95,900
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,27,800
- 22K Gold: ₹1,17,200
- 18K Gold: ₹95,900
Silver Prices Today - November 24, 2026:
- Chennai: ₹1,75,000
- Mumbai: ₹1,75,000
- Delhi: ₹1,75,000
- Kolkata: ₹1,75,000
- Bengaluru: ₹1,75,000
- Hyderabad: ₹1,75,000
- Kerala: ₹1,75,000
- Pune: ₹1,75,000
- Vadodara: ₹1,75,000
- Ahmedabad: ₹1,75,000