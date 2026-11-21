Icon Star Allu Arjun celebrated his daughter Allu Arha’s birthday by sharing a special post on social media. The actor took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of himself with Arha, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday message.

“Happy birthday to the joy of my life #AlluArha,” he wrote. The post quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, garnering over 3 lakh likes along with numerous birthday wishes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is busy working on his upcoming fantasy action drama Raaka, directed by Atlee, with Deepika Padukone playing the female lead. He also has another project lined up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Allu Arha has already made her mark with her appearance in the Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, where she portrayed Prince Bharata. Her performance attracted attention from audiences, making her a familiar face among Telugu cinema enthusiasts.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy often share glimpses of their family life on social media, giving fans a peek into their special moments with the children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The actor seeing a different side of the star beyond his on-screen appearances, Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to Allu Arjun's upcoming projects and continue to extend their wishes to the actor and his family on special occasions.

Allu Arha's birthday celebration have become a special occasion for fans who closely follow the actor's family updates. Whenever Allu Arjun shares pictures or videos with childrens, they often receive considerable attention on social media.

His posts offers a glimpse into his life as a father, away from Allu Arha has already made her mark with her appearance in the Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, where she portrayed Prince Bharata. Her performance attracted attention from audiences, making her a familiar face among Telugu cinema enthusiasts.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy often share glimpses of their family life on social media, giving fans a peek into their special moments with their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The actor's family-related posts frequently receive an enthusiastic response from followers, who enjoy seeing a different side of the star beyond his on-screen appearances. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to Allu Arjun's upcoming projects and continue to extend their wishes to the actor and his family on special occasions.