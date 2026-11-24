Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Dragon has grabbed attention with an interesting revelation about its title. Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed War 2, recently shared how the title was given to the NTR-Neel project.

Speaking at an event, Ayan revealed that Dragon was originally the working title of his fantasy film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor. However, as the project developed and its scale increased, the makers decided to change the title to Brahmastra.

Ayan further revealed that he and producer Karan Johar decided to give the unused title to Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's team when they were searching for a suitable name for their film. He confirmed that both of them handed over the title to the makers.

The revelation has created excitement among movie fans, especially because Ayan Mukerji previously worked with Jr NTR in War 2. Interestingly, the title originally planned for Ranbir Kapoor's film has now become the identity of one of the most anticipated Telugu projects.

Dragon features Jr NTR in the lead role, with Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. Anil Kapoor and several other prominent actors are also part of the cast. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The makers have already announced June 11, 2027, as the film's theatrical release date.