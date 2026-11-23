Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to make his OTT debut as a host with Megaverse, a special talk show coming to Netflix. The latest reports suggest that the streaming platform is planning a grand launch event for the show in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Netflix is likely to organise the launch event on November 30, 2026. Several popular film personalities are expected to attend the event. However, the platform has not officially confirmed the event details yet.

The talk show has already created excitement among movie lovers, as several leading actors are said to have participated in it. Nagarjuna, Prabhas and Ravi Teja are among the celebrities who have reportedly shot episodes with Chiranjeevi.

Megaverse will feature Chiranjeevi interacting with popular personalities from the film industry and sharing interesting conversations about cinema and their experiences. The show aims to offer audiences a different side of the Megastar.

Netflix officially announced the show in October, describing it as a celebration of Telugu cinema, its legendary personalities and their stories. The streaming date and other details are expected to be announced soon.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Chiranjeevi in his new role as a talk show host on Netflix.