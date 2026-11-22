Sharmila Episode Raises Questions: Is Chandrababu Using Family Dispute for Political Gain?

The ongoing controversy surrounding AP Congress president YS Sharmila has triggered fresh political debate, with several questions being raised over the timing and political implications of the developments. Critics allege that a family property dispute is being turned into a political confrontation, potentially benefiting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Social media users are questioning who stands to gain from taking a family disagreement into the public domain. They have also raised concerns about the impact of the controversy on family relationships, children's future and Sharmila's daughter's upcoming wedding.

Why Not Resolve the Property Dispute Legally?

Critics argue that if Sharmila believes the disputed property belongs to her, she can pursue the matter through appropriate legal channels. Instead, they question why the issue is becoming a public and political confrontation.

The questions have gained attention following the interim injunction issued by the Devanahalli Civil Court in Bengaluru concerning the disputed Yelahanka property. The court has restrained Sharmila, her family members and representatives from entering or interfering with the property. The next hearing is scheduled for December 19.

Chandrababu's Meeting Triggers Questions

Another issue being discussed on social media is Sharmila's reported meeting with Chandrababu Naidu to personally hand over her daughter's wedding invitation.

Critics are questioning whether there was a change in her political approach after the meeting. They allege that Chandrababu and sections of the Yellow Media are using Sharmila as a political instrument against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rather than supporting her out of genuine concern.

These allegations have fuelled speculation about the political calculations behind the developments.

Political Diversion Allegations

Critics further allege that the controversy is providing an opportunity to divert public attention from pressing issues in Andhra Pradesh, including violence and governance-related concerns.

They also argue that repeated attempts to target YS Jagan through political controversies could be aimed at putting him under psychological and political pressure.

Questions Over Selective Outrage

The debate has also extended to the alleged silence of Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh when YSRCP women leaders and their family members faced personal attacks and character assassination.

Critics question why the TDP leadership is now speaking about principles and personal dignity in the context of Sharmila, while allegedly remaining silent on similar incidents involving YSRCP leaders.

They further allege that Sharmila is being brought into the political spotlight whenever the opposition needs to shift public attention.

The controversy has raised broader questions about family relationships, political interests and the influence of media narratives in Andhra Pradesh politics. Whether Sharmila's next moves will remain focused on the legal dispute or take a wider political turn remains to be seen.