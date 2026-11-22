Amaravati: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Yellow Media has allegedly launched a coordinated campaign targeting the family of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for political gains, the YSRCP has charged. The party accused Chandrababu of using the controversy surrounding YS Sharmila's daughter's wedding and Jagan's Bengaluru residence to politically target the former Chief Minister's family and divert public attention from the government's failures. It alleged that following Chandrababu's press conference, pro-TDP media outlets took up the issue through a series of breaking news reports and television debates, turning a family matter into a political campaign.

The party alleged that the controversy surrounding Sharmila's daughter's wedding and Jagan's Bengaluru residence was deliberately amplified through continuous television debates, breaking news reports and political statements.

According to the YSRCP, speculation was also circulated about Sharmila travelling to Bengaluru and staging a protest outside Jagan's residence, with reports suggesting that their mother, YS Vijayamma, might join her.

Court Restrains Sharmila from Interfering with Yelahanka Property

The controversy intensified after the Principal Senior Civil Judge's Court in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, issued an injunction restraining Sharmila, her family members and supporters from entering or interfering with the Yelahanka property.

Silicon Builders Private Limited approached the court, alleging that Sharmila and people representing her had been claiming ownership of the property and attempting to take possession of it.

According to the company's petition, the property has been under its lease since March 1, 2007. The company maintained that Sharmila had no ownership rights over the property and sought legal protection against any future interference.

The court subsequently granted interim protection through an injunction order.

YSRCP Explains Ownership of Bengaluru Residence

Responding to the controversy, the YSRCP claimed that the property was purchased nearly two decades ago by the parents of YS Bharathi and registered in the name of her mother, Sugunamma.

The party stated that a company associated with Jagan had taken the property on lease and constructed two houses there. It further claimed that the company had been paying electricity bills and property taxes.

The YSRCP questioned why certain media organisations had repeatedly referred to the property as Jagan's Bengaluru Palace without highlighting the ownership and registration details cited by the party.

Security Concerns Behind Wedding Venue Dispute

The YSRCP also defended Jagan's reported decision against allowing his niece's wedding to take place at his Bengaluru residence.

The party pointed out that Jagan is a former Chief Minister and a Z-plus security protectee. It argued that allowing several outside personnel, including videographers and decoration workers, into a high-security residence could create security-related challenges.

According to the party, Jagan had suggested holding the wedding at Lotus Pond and had communicated his position to Sharmila through a letter.

YSRCP Alleges Political Diversion from Unfulfilled Promises

The opposition party alleged that the Sharmila-Jagan family dispute was being used to divert attention from the government's unfulfilled election promises.

It accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of failing to implement several assurances made under the Super Six and Super Seven programmes, despite promising 143 commitments during the election campaign.

The YSRCP raised concerns over several sectors:

Women's welfare: Alleged failure to implement Aadabidda Nidhi and concerns over the discontinuation or weakening of Aasara, Cheyutha and other welfare schemes.

Education: Alleged weakening of Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena.

Unemployment: Non-implementation of the promised monthly unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,000.

Agriculture: Concerns over crop insurance, input subsidies, zero-interest loans and the lack of remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

Healthcare: Concerns over medicine availability in government hospitals and the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme.

Government employees: Pending dearness allowances, pay revision and other employee-related assurances.

Public assets: Allegations regarding the proposed privatisation of medical colleges and irregularities involving ports, harbours and government lands.

The party also raised allegations relating to liquor, cannabis, sand, soil, laterite and Amaravati-related projects.

It claimed that these governance issues were being overshadowed by the ongoing family controversy.

YSRCP Questions Chandrababu Over His Own Family

The YSRCP also turned its criticism towards Chandrababu Naidu's family relationships.

It questioned whether the Chief Minister had provided shares in Heritage Foods to his two sisters or his late brother Ramamurthy Naidu.

The party also raised questions about a seven-acre property in Madhapur reportedly gifted by Chandrababu's mother, Ammannamma, to Nara Lokesh.

Further, the YSRCP claimed that Jagan had financially supported Sharmila even after her marriage, alleging that approximately Rs. 230 crore had been provided to her.

It challenged Chandrababu to explain the financial support and property shares extended to his own siblings.

YSRCP Criticises Media Coverage of Family Dispute

The party alleged that media organisations aligned with the TDP were following Chandrababu's political narrative and turning a private family and property dispute into a public spectacle.

It also criticised television debates over the Telugu expression 'Chetta Pattalu', arguing that the phrase simply refers to people moving or walking together and should not be given a derogatory interpretation.

The YSRCP maintained that property disputes should be resolved through legal proceedings rather than media trials and political campaigns.

The party accused Chandrababu Naidu and sections of the media of using the Sharmila episode for political gains and diverting public attention from governance-related concerns.