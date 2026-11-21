Devanahalli Court Restrains YS Sharmila from Entering YS Jagan’s Bengaluru Residence

Court Issues Interim Injunction, Bars Sharmila, Family Members and Supporters from Interfering with Property

Bengaluru: YS Sharmila has suffered a setback in the Devanahalli court, which has issued an interim injunction restraining her, her family members and supporters from entering or interfering with the Bengaluru residence of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to the court's directions, Sharmila and those associated with her cannot enter the property or interfere with its premises. The court has also prohibited any damage to the property's walls, fences, trees and other structures.

The interim injunction comes amid reports of Sharmila planning a protest outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Bengaluru residence on Sunday. The proposed demonstration had triggered fresh political tensions between the siblings.

The YSRCP has alleged that the proposed protest was part of a political conspiracy involving TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Sharmila, aimed at targeting YS Jagan. The party has also accused sections of the media of publicising the protest as part of a coordinated political campaign.

The Devanahalli court's interim injunction marks a significant legal development amid the escalating political tensions involving YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila.