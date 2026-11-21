A fresh political controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh, with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy accusing AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila of acting at the direction of TDP chief and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking during a discussion programme on Sakshi TV on Saturday, Venkata Reddy alleged that Sharmila was conspiring against the family of her brother, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in coordination with Chandrababu Naidu and sections of the Yellow Media.

He pointed to reports about Sharmila's proposed protest outside Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, which appeared in sections of the media before the demonstration. He described the early reporting as evidence of alleged coordination between Sharmila, the TDP leadership and the media.

Venkata Reddy claimed that the proposed protest was part of a political diversion strategy aimed at shifting public attention away from the controversies surrounding the TDP-led coalition government, particularly in the context of the local body elections.

He alleged that the coalition government was encouraging intimidation and political violence during the election process. Describing the situation in Andhra Pradesh, he claimed that Chandrababu Naidu's administration had turned the state into 'South Bihar'.

Questioning Sharmila's decision to target her brother's residence, Venkata Reddy recalled her earlier statement about changing the wedding venue and asked why she was now planning a protest. He questioned whether the decision had been taken following directions from Chandrababu Naidu.

He further challenged Sharmila to stage a protest outside Chandrababu Naidu's residence instead, alleging that the TDP chief had previously made inappropriate remarks about her.