A fresh political controversy is brewing in Andhra Pradesh following reports that AP Congress president YS Sharmila is planning to stage a protest outside the Bengaluru residence of her brother and YSR Congress Party chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The proposed demonstration has triggered sharp political reactions, with allegations emerging from the YSRCP camp that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is attempting to use Sharmila to target Jagan politically.

According to the political criticism, Chandrababu Naidu's press conference at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the subsequent reports about Sharmila's proposed protest have raised questions about the timing of the developments. The allegations suggest that the protest is part of a broader political strategy to divert public attention from issues confronting the TDP government.

The controversy intensified after television channels reportedly began broadcasting breaking news about the proposed demonstration around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Critics have questioned how the information about the planned protest became available to sections of the media so quickly.

YS Vijayamma has also become part of the political discussion, with allegations that Sharmila is seeking her mother's support.

Meanwhile, the latest developments have brought back memories of the earlier controversy surrounding the Telugu expression 'Chettapattalu' published in Sakshi. Sharmila and TDP leader Nara Lokesh had reacted to the expression through social media posts, triggering another round of political exchanges.

The criticism further alleges that Chandrababu Naidu frequently resorts to political diversion tactics when his government faces criticism. It also accuses sections of the Yellow Media of providing extensive coverage to narratives targeting Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The proposed protest has therefore become more than a political demonstration, triggering a wider debate over the alleged political understanding between Sharmila and the TDP leadership.