‘AP Turned into Ravana Kashtham’: YS Jagan Unveils 8 Conspiracies by Chandrababu Naidu Govt to Rig Local Polls

Blistering Attack on Naidu: YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the State Election Commission (SEC) of orchestrating widespread fraud and violence to stifle democratic local elections.

The 8-Point Playbook: YS Jagan outlined eight systematic tactics used against opposition nominees, ranging from police intimidation and house arrests to tearing nomination papers and forging withdrawal signatures.

Victims Booked, Not Attackers: Instead of penalizing TDP cadre who disrupted nomination centers, police registered false cases against assaulted YSRCP candidates and party coordinators.

Fear of Public Backlash: Jagan pointed out that the coalition government resorted to subverting polls out of panic, as citizens are questioning unfulfilled ‘Super Six’ and ‘Super Seven’ poll guarantees.

Contrast in Governance: Highlighting YSRCP’s track record, he reminded that his previous government fulfilled 95% of manifesto promises even amidst COVID-19, securing victory across 86% of seats with a transparent progress report.