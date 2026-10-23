‘AP Turned into Ravana Kashtham’: YS Jagan Unveils 8 Conspiracies by Chandrababu Naidu Govt to Rig Local Polls
Blistering Attack on Naidu: YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the State Election Commission (SEC) of orchestrating widespread fraud and violence to stifle democratic local elections.
The 8-Point Playbook: YS Jagan outlined eight systematic tactics used against opposition nominees, ranging from police intimidation and house arrests to tearing nomination papers and forging withdrawal signatures.
Victims Booked, Not Attackers: Instead of penalizing TDP cadre who disrupted nomination centers, police registered false cases against assaulted YSRCP candidates and party coordinators.
Fear of Public Backlash: Jagan pointed out that the coalition government resorted to subverting polls out of panic, as citizens are questioning unfulfilled ‘Super Six’ and ‘Super Seven’ poll guarantees.
Contrast in Governance: Highlighting YSRCP’s track record, he reminded that his previous government fulfilled 95% of manifesto promises even amidst COVID-19, securing victory across 86% of seats with a transparent progress report.
Tadepalli: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the TDP-led coalition government has turned the state into a ‘Ravana Kashtham’ (funeral pyre) through orchestrated electoral conspiracies.
Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Friday, YS Jagan branded Chandrababu Naidu as the "mastermind of deceit, forgery, and foul play," alleging that the entire nomination process for local elections was being subverted under the active supervision of the Chief Minister and the State Election Commission (SEC).
The 'Eight Conspiracies' in Nomination Process
- Detailing how democracy was being undermined at the grassroots level, YS Jagan listed eight deliberate strategies deployed by the ruling dispensation to prevent opposition candidates from filing nominations:
- Police Intimidation & Preventive Detentions: Calling prospective YSRCP nominees to police stations under fabricated pretexts, forcing bind-overs, and executing unlawful preventive arrests.
- House Arrest of Local Coordinators: Confining key party leaders and local facilitators to their homes to prevent them from assisting candidates on filing day.
- Barricading Nomination Centers: Deploying armed ruling party cadre outside returning officers’ premises to physically block opposition entrants.
- Physical Assault & Destruction of Papers: Snatching and shredding nomination papers directly in front of election officials and presiding authorities.
- Expulsion of Victims: Instead of protecting candidates from violence, returning officers and police forced injured YSRCP contenders out of the centers.
- False Cases on Victims: Slapping police cases and booking candidates and leaders who were subjected to attacks, creating an atmosphere of terror.
- Scrutiny Rejections & Forged Withdrawals: Arbitrarily disqualifying valid nominations during scrutiny, alongside brazenly forging candidate signatures to show fraudulent withdrawals.
- Coercive Withdrawals: Utilizing administrative pressure, police threats, and coercion to force remaining contenders out of the fray.
'Fearing Public Wrath Over Unfulfilled Promises'
YS Jagan asserted that Chandrababu Naidu is desperate to eliminate electoral contests altogether because the ruling alliance has completely lost public trust within months of assuming office.
"A true democratic leader should face elections by showcasing the good done for the people. During our tenure, despite facing the global pandemic of COVID-19, our government successfully implemented welfare schemes and delivered on 95% of our manifesto promises. We went to the public with our tangible progress card and won 86% of the local bodies," YS Jagan remarked.
He added that people across Andhra Pradesh are now directly confronting the ruling alliance over the non-implementation of its much-touted ‘Super Six’ and ‘Super Seven’ election promises. "With ground-level dissent mounting rapidly, the TDP administration is terrified of facing a free and fair electoral battle, compelling them to subvert the election machinery entirely," he noted.