Democracy Murdered, Jungle Raj Rules AP: Jagan Attacks Chandrababu & Co in Guntur

YSRCP president and former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the ruling TDP, alleging that “jungle raj” now prevails in Andhra Pradesh. He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of “murdering democracy” and deliberately creating an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness across the state.

Condemning the recent attacks on YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini and Bolla Brahmanayudu, Jagan questioned the TDP’s intent. “What exactly is their crime?” he asked, calling the assaults heinous and unacceptable in a democracy.

Jagan also accused Chandrababu Naidu and his associates of orchestrating a malicious disinformation campaign over the alleged adulteration of ghee with animal fat. “This is a calculated falsehood aimed at tarnishing the sanctity and global reputation of Tirumala,” he said, asserting that Naidu has neither devotion nor fear of God. He pointed out that central government laboratories—NDDB and NDRI—had categorically ruled out any adulteration. “All samples were tested under CBI supervision, and the reports clearly state that no adulteration occurred,” he said.

Despite the CBI’s findings, Jagan alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh continued to push a Goebbels-style propaganda campaign, repeatedly spreading lies through flex banners and speeches while stoking caste and religious tensions. “Question Chandrababu and you invite violence,” he warned.

Detailing the attack on Ambati Rambabu, Jagan said goons waylaid him while he was returning from a temple, abusing him and attacking his vehicle with sticks and iron rods—right in front of the police. “Ambati reacted only after being verbally abused. Later, he even addressed the media to express regret, because he is a cultured individual,” Jagan noted. “But what happened was nothing short of an attempted murder.”

He alleged that the violence continued for hours—from 5 pm until 1 am—under the direct leadership of TDP MLA Galla Madhavi. “Despite women and children being present, the mob vandalised the house, set fire to the office, and smashed five vehicles. Even the MLA’s husband personally took part, all under police watch,” he said.

Jagan accused the police of being complicit. “While TDP goons ran riot, the police stood by as mute spectators—if not active collaborators. The SP and DGP offices are just a stone’s throw away, yet no action was taken. Even when senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana called, the police did not respond,” he said. He questioned why Ambati Rambabu was arrested, while those who carried out the attacks were granted station bail and released.

The former Chief Minister further alleged that violence continued the very next day, with petrol bombs hurled at Jogi Ramesh’s residence. “Earlier, Vidadala Rajini too was attacked outside a temple, subjected to a vile assault—yet shockingly, a case was registered against Rajini herself,” Jagan said, calling it a glaring example of state-sponsored intimidation under TDP rule.

“This is not governance,” Jagan concluded. “This is mob rule, enabled and protected by those in power.”