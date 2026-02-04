Amid Tensions, Jagan Meets Ambati Rambabu’s Family in Guntur; Expresses Solidarity

YSRCP president and former AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (February 4) visited the family of former minister Ambati Rambabu, who was left shaken after an alleged attack by TDP-linked goons. Jagan reassured the family, by offering words of courage and solidarity at a moment of deep distress.

Jagan’s Guntur visit unfolded amid an overwhelming public turnout. Upon reaching Ambati’s residence in the evening, he first inspected the house and office that were vandalised in the attack by what the party described as TDP-affiliated mobs. He then met the family members, heard a detailed account of how the assault took place, and urged them not to lose heart, assuring them that the party would stand firmly by them.

Several senior YSRCP leaders accompanied Jagan during the visit, underlining the party’s collective resolve in the face of what it termed organised political violence.