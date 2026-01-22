Video: YS Jagan Press Meet Highlights - Jagan Slams Chandrababu, Defends Land Re-Survey

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister, addressed the media from the YSRCP camp office in Tadepalli. Jagan spoke on several important issues, including allegations of credit chori by Chandrababu Naidu and a shocking incident in Pinnelli village of the Gurazala Assembly constituency in Palnadu district.

YS Jagan Press Meet Highlights

Chandrababu Naidu is the only person in the world capable of stealing credit, Jagan alleged.

He remarked that even a chameleon would feel ashamed seeing Chandrababu’s level of deception.

Jagan said Chandrababu has no concern whatsoever for resolving farmers’ problems.

He alleged that Chandrababu never even thought about conducting a land re-survey.

Jagan said the idea of land re-survey occurred to him during his padayatra.

The re-survey, he explained, was aimed at addressing and resolving issues raised by farmers.

Before YSRCP came to power, he said, there were no adequate surveyors.

He claimed that even proper land survey technology was unavailable earlier.

According to Jagan, the re-survey was meant to resolve lakhs of land-related disputes.

He alleged that Chandrababu only knows how to register lands, even in 2022, without addressing core issues.

Jagan pointed out that the British conducted land surveys over 100 years ago, questioning why modern governments failed to do so.

He said YSRCP promised a comprehensive land survey in its 2019 election manifesto.

Fulfilling that promise, the government launched the land re-survey on December 21, 2020.

He described the initiative as the beginning of a historic chapter worthy of being written in golden letters.

The land survey was undertaken like a major public mission (maha yagnam).

He claimed the re-survey was conducted transparently and without disputes.

Land records were reformed to prevent tampering, he said.

Permanent ownership documents were issued to landowners.

The government provided documents to farmers with the state acting as guarantor.

Farmers were given advanced passbooks with QR codes for enhanced security and access to records.

Jagan questioned whether Chandrababu, despite being Chief Minister four times and nearing 80 years of age, ever conceived such an initiative.

He challenged Chandrababu, asking whether he had ever heard of, seen, or implemented such a comprehensive land survey.

Jagan asserted that everything done under the comprehensive survey is officially recorded and cannot be erased by anyone.

Watch YS Jagan Full Speech