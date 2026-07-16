YS Jagan launches Jagan 2.0 Super App

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the official “Jagan 2.0 Super App” at the party central office, describing it as a dedicated digital platform that will connect every YSRCP worker directly with the party leadership and enable them to express their views without fear.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said the party has launched the app at a time when content posted by YSRCP supporters on social media is being arbitrarily deleted and attempts are being made to suppress their voice through conspiracies. To counter such efforts, the party has created its own platform where every activist can freely express opinions and remain connected with the organisation. Since this is the party’s own app and will be used by its own cadre, no outside force will have the right to arbitrarily delete their content, he said.

YS Jagan said the app will connect every worker and leader, from the smallest grassroots activist to the party central office, and from the constituency level to the State level. Through the app, workers will be able to directly share public issues from the field, problems faced by party activists due to police harassment, and other party-related matters, ensuring constant communication within the organisation.

He said all party meetings, press meets, important programmes and official announcements will be made available to every activist through live feeds on the app. The platform will be further developed in the future so that whenever any party worker faces difficulty, they can post the issue on the app and the party can respond. Leaders and workers from the village level to the State level will then be able to stand by the affected cadre.

YS Jagan said the digital diary currently being used to record details of police harassment and political victimisation of party workers will also be integrated with the Super App. This will allow activists facing harassment or other problems to directly file their complaints and record details through the app itself.

He said the party will continue to challenge objectionable criticism, videos and comments against YSRCP on other social media platforms and seek their removal wherever necessary. At the same time, the party has built its own Super App in a manner that cannot be stopped by anyone. YS Jagan said the app will ensure that every YSRCP worker remains constantly connected with the party leadership.