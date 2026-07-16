July 17 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Many investors are checking whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, July 17, before planning their trades. If you're wondering whether tomorrow is a trading holiday, here's the latest update.

Is the Stock Market Closed on July 17?

No. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are expected to remain open on Friday, July 17, as it is a regular trading day.

There are no nationwide festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on July 17 that would require the stock exchanges to suspend trading.

Normal Trading to Continue

Since July 17 is a regular business day, all market segments are expected to function according to their normal schedule. Investors can trade in:

Equity shares

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives (as per exchange timings)

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Other exchange segments operating on regular schedules

Trading hours are expected to remain unchanged.

Why Are Investors Searching for a Market Holiday?

Many traders and investors check the stock market holiday calendar before every trading session, especially around festival periods or long weekends. However, July 17 is not included in the list of scheduled stock market holidays, making it a regular trading day.

Should Investors Expect Any Market Closure?

As of now, there is no scheduled stock market holiday on July 17. Unless the NSE or BSE issues an unexpected notification, trading activities are expected to continue normally throughout the day.

Investors are advised to refer to the official holiday calendar released by the stock exchanges for information on upcoming market holidays.

Overall, Friday, July 17, is a normal trading day, and both the NSE and BSE are expected to remain open for all regular trading activities.

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