Tile Types & Finishes In India: A Complete Guide

Tiles differ in three key ways: what they are made of, how their surface is finished, and the look they recreate. The material determines how well a tile handles water, stains, and wear; the finish determines how it feels underfoot; and the look sets the room's style. Floors and walls face very different demands, so the right floor tiles are rarely the same as the right wall tiles. Knowing the main tile types and finishes in India makes it far easier to choose with confidence at the showroom.

Types Of Tiles By Material

The main tile materials in India are vitrified, porcelain and ceramic, with vitrified tiles available in several variants. The material decides how much water a tile absorbs, how strong it is and whether it works as floor tiles, wall tiles or both:

Vitrified tiles : Dense and low-porosity, with very low water absorption, suited to floors and walls across the home.

: Dense and low-porosity, with very low water absorption, suited to floors and walls across the home. Double charge vitrified tiles : Two fused pigment layers that keep the design intact on high-traffic floors.

: Two fused pigment layers that keep the design intact on high-traffic floors. Full body vitrified tiles : Colour runs through the whole tile, so chips and wear show less.

: Colour runs through the whole tile, so chips and wear show less. Glazed vitrified tiles (GVT and PGVT) : A printed glaze creates marble, stone and wood looks in matt or polished finishes.

: A printed glaze creates marble, stone and wood looks in matt or polished finishes. Porcelain tiles: Dense and hard-wearing, suited to indoor floors, covered outdoor areas and shower walls.

Dense and hard-wearing, suited to indoor floors, covered outdoor areas and shower walls. Ceramic tiles: Lighter and more absorbent, best for walls and low-traffic rooms.

For most homes, vitrified tiles offer a strong balance of strength, low maintenance and design range on both floors and walls. Ceramic works best where there is little foot traffic or water.

Types Of Tiles By Finish

The main tile finishes are matt, glossy, polished, textured or anti-skid, and rustic. The finish shapes how a tile looks, how easy it is to clean and how safe it stays when wet.

Finish Look and feel Best for Matt Low sheen, hides marks and grips well Floors across the home, especially kitchens Glossy Reflective and easy to wipe clean Walls, backsplashes and dry living areas Polished High shine that brightens a room Living rooms and bedrooms with light foot traffic Textured or anti-skid Raised surface that stays grippy when wet Bathrooms, balconies and outdoor floors Rustic Natural, uneven feel like aged stone Courtyards, terraces and feature walls

Floors need grip first, so matt, textured and rustic finishes are the safer choice where water or spills are likely. Walls carry no foot traffic, which makes glossy and polished finishes easy to use there.

Types Of Tiles By Look And Design

Tiles also come in looks that recreate natural materials or add patterns, including marble, wood, stone, concrete, terrazzo and decorative designs. The look sets the style of a room, while the material and finish decide how well it performs:

Marble-look: Elegant veining for living rooms, bedrooms and feature walls.

Elegant veining for living rooms, bedrooms and feature walls. Wood-look : Plank-style tiles with the warmth of timber, minus termites or swelling.

: Plank-style tiles with the warmth of timber, minus termites or swelling. Stone-look : Earthy textures for living areas, terraces and elevations.

: Earthy textures for living areas, terraces and elevations. Concrete-look : Clean, minimal surfaces for modern homes and commercial spaces.

: Clean, minimal surfaces for modern homes and commercial spaces. Terrazzo-look: Small chips of colour that add character without clutter.

Small chips of colour that add character without clutter. Decor, 3D and patterned: A focal point behind a vanity, hob or bed.

Using one statement look per room, with plainer tiles around it, keeps a space balanced. For a decorative wall tiles design, premium brands like Simpolo Tiles & Bathware offer the Tiny Tiles collection, which adds vibrancy and charm to smaller spaces with intricate designs in matt and glossy finishes. Well suited to balconies and staircases, these tiles bring a modern, dynamic flair to homes and offices alike.

Floor Tiles Vs Wall Tiles: Key Differences

Floor tiles are thicker, stronger and more slip-resistant than wall tiles, because they carry weight and foot traffic. Wall tiles can be lighter and smoother, giving more freedom with colour, pattern, and finish.

Feature Floor Tiles Wall Tiles Strength Built to carry foot traffic and furniture Need less strength, as they bear no load Thickness Thicker and denser Thinner and lighter Grip Matt, textured or anti-skid for safety Smooth surfaces work well Finish Matt, textured, rustic, or polished in dry rooms Glossy, matt, textured or decorative Common materials Vitrified and porcelain Ceramic, vitrified and porcelain

Wall tiles should stay off floors, since they aren't built to carry weight or provide grip. Floor tiles can go on walls, which is why large vitrified tiles are popular for seamless feature walls and consistent wall-tile design.

Conclusion

Choosing tiles is simpler once you know the three ways they differ: material, finish and look. For floors, low-absorption vitrified tiles in matt, textured or anti-skid finishes keep surfaces safe and durable. For walls, you have more freedom, with glossy and decorative finishes that set the mood. Match each tile to how the space is used, and the result will look good and work well for years.