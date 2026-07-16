Hyderabad Traffic Diversions Today for Jagannath Ratha Yatra

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra processions scheduled to take place across the city on July 16. With thousands of devotees expected to participate, traffic restrictions and route diversions will be implemented at various locations to ensure the smooth movement of the chariots and maintain public safety.

Iskcon Abids Ratha Yatra Route

The first procession, organised by ISKCON Abids, will begin at 11:00 am from NTR Stadium near Indira Park and is expected to conclude at the Exhibition Grounds by around 5:00 pm.

During the procession, the chariot will travel through several important junctions, including Dharna Chowk, Ashok Nagar Crossroads, RTC Crossroads, Narayanaguda, Himayatnagar Y Junction, Liberty, Basheerbagh, BJR Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Chermas, Taj Mahal Junction, Bata T Junction, GPO Circle, Yusuf & Company, MJ Market Crossroads and Malakunta.

Traffic movement along these stretches may be temporarily restricted, diverted or regulated depending on the progress of the procession. Motorists are advised to choose alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Banjara Hills Ratha Yatra

Another Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra will be organised from the Jagannath Temple on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, between 12:00 noon and 8:00 pm.

To reduce congestion, commuters travelling from Masab Tank, Lakdikapul and Khairatabad towards Road No. 12, Film Nagar, Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills are advised to take alternative routes through Road No. 1, Road No. 10, Zaheer Nagar, NTR Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Checkpost. Another recommended diversion is via the ACB Office lane, MLA Colony, Omega Hospital and Apollo Junction.

Similarly, motorists travelling from Shaikpet, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tolichowki, Madhapur, Hitec City, and Roads No. 45 and 36 should use the Jubilee Hills Checkpost–NTR Bhavan–Road No. 10–Zaheer Nagar route to avoid delays.

Advisory for Commuters

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has requested the public to cooperate with officials managing traffic during the processions. Commuters are encouraged to check the department's official social media channels for live traffic updates before starting their journey.

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