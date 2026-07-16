SK Basheed's Horror Thriller AMEN Set for July 24 Release

Filmmaker SK Basheed, known for his distinctive storytelling and experimental approach to cinema, is all set to terrify audiences with his latest horror suspense thriller, AMEN. Produced under the SBK Film Corporation banner, presented by Regula Neerajarani, and released worldwide by RNR Distribution & Production, the film is scheduled for a grand global release on July 24, 2026.

Having established himself as a filmmaker who consistently delivers unique and unconventional subjects, SK Basheed has earned recognition across multiple languages for his creative vision. With AMEN, he is once again making headlines by promising an entirely new horror experience unlike anything audiences have seen before.

"People with heart conditions should stay away!" – SK Basheed

Speaking about the film, SK Basheed said:

"AMEN has been designed to redefine the horror genre. We've blended intense suspense with terrifying horror elements to deliver a truly unforgettable cinematic experience. Despite featuring a cast of newcomers, the film has been made with uncompromising technical excellence and high production values.

The film is so frightening that I sincerely advise people with heart conditions not to watch it. No one will dare to watch it alone inside a theatre. We have complete confidence in the film's output, which is why we are releasing it worldwide on our own."

Poster Creates Huge Buzz

The recently released official poster of AMEN has gone viral across social media platforms. The striking tagline, "Warning: Leave your parents safely at home before coming to watch this movie...", has generated tremendous curiosity among movie lovers.

Featuring a haunting crusader-themed design, eerie hands emerging from water, and chilling visuals, the poster has significantly raised expectations among horror fans.

The film's trailer, scheduled for release soon, is also creating considerable excitement. With its fresh concept and terrifying presentation, AMEN is expected to introduce a new wave of horror in Telugu cinema. Industry circles are eagerly waiting to see the impact the film will make when it hits theatres worldwide on July 24.