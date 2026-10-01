SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli’s Fun Moment Goes Viral

Director SS Rajamouli is one of the most recognised names in Indian cinema. With films such as Baahubali and RRR, he has taken Telugu cinema to a global audience and earned international recognition.

While Rajamouli is known for his serious and commanding presence on film sets, a recent fun moment involving his wife Rama Rajamouli has given fans a glimpse of his lighter side.

Rama Rajamouli’s Gesture Steals the Show

The incident took place at the pre-release event of Don’t Trouble the Trouble, which was held recently in Hyderabad. The film is produced by Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya.

Rajamouli attended the event along with his family, while music composer MM Keeravani and his family were also present. Actor Jr NTR attended the event as the chief guest.

When Rajamouli was called onto the stage, an amusing moment caught everyone's attention. As he was standing near the stage, Rama Rajamouli, who was behind him, appeared to gesture for him to move faster and playfully nudged him forward.

The incident left the people at the event laughing. A video of the moment has since surfaced on social media and is receiving attention from fans and netizens.

Many social media users reacted humorously to the clip, pointing out that despite Rajamouli being a celebrated filmmaker, he is just like any other husband at home. Some joked that Rajamouli may be the boss on a film set, but Rama Rajamouli is the real boss at home.

About Don’t Trouble the Trouble

Don’t Trouble the Trouble is directed by Shashank Yeleti and features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Baby Sara and Saurabh Sachdeva are also part of the cast.

The movie is presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Arka Media Works and Showing Business.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2. With Fahadh Faasil leading the cast and Rajamouli associated with the project, the movie has already attracted attention among film audiences.

Rajamouli & Rama’s Funny Moment! A fun moment between SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli has gone viral on social media.#SSRajamouli #RamaRajamouli #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/kQG3vcs0S8 — Telangana Ahead (@telanganaahead) September 30, 2026

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