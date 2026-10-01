The India Story OTT: When and Where to Watch the Telugu and Tamil Versions?

Kajal Aggarwal’s The India Story is now available to watch in Telugu and Tamil on JioHotstar. The film was earlier streaming on the platform only in Hindi.

Directed by Chettan DK, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. Manish Wadhwa, Murli Sharma and Atul Tiwari are also part of the cast.

The India Story focuses on the impact of pesticide-heavy farming, chemical misuse and food adulteration on public health. Kajal plays a lawyer who takes up a legal fight related to the issue.

The movie was released in theatres on July 24, 2026. However, the Telugu and Tamil versions did not get a theatrical release as originally planned. They have now been added to JioHotstar, giving audiences in these languages a chance to watch the film on OTT.

With all three language versions now available on JioHotstar, Kajal Aggarwal’s The India Story is set to reach a wider OTT audience.