Romanchakam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar’s romantic comedy Romanchakam is heading to OTT after its theatrical release. The film, presented by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is directed by debutant Venu Gopal Reddy.

The movie was released in theatres on September 3, 2026. It follows Anvesh, a young engineering graduate who wants to start a dating app with his friends. His life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Mythili, played by Ananthika Sanilkumar.

Romanchakam will premiere on Netflix from October 1, 2026. The film will be available in Telugu along with Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Pranay Reddy Vanga produced the film under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga presenting it. The cast also includes Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi and others.