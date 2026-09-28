Unseen Disaster: How Biomedical Waste Threatens Public Health

Filmmaker Anshul Sinha’s groundbreaking documentary The Unseen Disaster first exposed the dark side of biomedical waste management in Hyderabad over a decade ago. Years later, critical gaps in segregation, monitoring, and infrastructure continue to pose severe environmental and public health risks. Sinha sat down with Sakshi Post to discuss the current state of hospital waste disposal, the rise of illegal recycling mafias, and the urgent reforms needed to avert the next health crisis.

Severe Health Risks: Mixed hospital waste—such as used syringes, blood-stained cotton, and expired pharmaceuticals—directly exposes waste pickers and local communities to deadly infections like HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

Failure of Segregation: Despite clear laws, many healthcare facilities continue to mix bio-hazardous waste (specifically yellow-category waste containing human and animal tissue) with municipal solid waste.

Infrastructure Bottlenecks: Major urban centers like Hyderabad lack sufficient incineration capacity, currently relying on just a few overloaded plants to handle hundreds of tons of daily medical waste.

Illegal Recycling Networks: A widespread black market operates by collecting used glucose bottles and syringes from hospital waste streams, washing them, and reintroducing them into the supply chain.

Regulatory Loophole: Hospitals frequently bypass ongoing accountability by handing off waste to unregulated third-party contractors, while official tracking data from regulatory bodies remains largely inaccessible to the public.