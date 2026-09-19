Why Constipation Affects All Ages: Expert Insights

Constipation is no longer an age-related problem. From children to older adults, several factors including inadequate water intake, thyroid problems, diabetes, pregnancy and prolonged inactivity can contribute to constipation. Doctors also warn that persistent constipation should not be ignored.

Constipation Can Affect Anyone

Constipation is increasingly being reported across age groups. While many people consider it a minor digestive problem, prolonged constipation can cause complications such as haemorrhoids (piles) and anal fissures.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, senior physician and former Medical Council of India member Dr C.L. Venkata Rao explained some of the common causes of constipation and ways to prevent it.

Not Drinking Enough Water May Be a Major Cause

According to Dr Venkata Rao, inadequate water intake is one of the common factors associated with constipation.

Many people tend to drink water mainly with meals and may not consume enough fluids throughout the day. Maintaining adequate hydration can help support normal bowel movements.[The doctor suggested drinking water regularly rather than waiting until mealtimes. He also mentioned warm water as one option that some people may find helpful.

Why Children Can Also Develop Constipation

Children can also experience constipation, particularly when they do not drink enough water during school hours.

Some schools have introduced reminders such as a "water bell" to encourage children to drink water regularly. Carrying a water bottle and developing the habit of drinking fluids throughout the day can help children maintain adequate hydration.

Could Thyroid Problems Be Behind Chronic Constipation?

Constipation can sometimes be associated with an underactive thyroid, or hypothyroidism.

Dr Venkata Rao pointed out that thyroid disorders may not always produce obvious symptoms. Therefore, people with persistent constipation should discuss their symptoms with a doctor rather than simply taking medicines repeatedly.

In some cases, a thyroid evaluation may be considered when constipation continues for a long period, particularly when other symptoms suggest a thyroid problem.

Diabetes and Constipation: Is There a Connection?

The doctor also discussed the possible association between long-standing diabetes and constipation.

Diabetes can affect nerves that control different organs, including the digestive system. When nerve function is impaired, bowel movements may become slower, potentially contributing to constipation.

Lack of physical activity can also slow bowel function. People who remain in bed or sit for prolonged periods may be more prone to reduced bowel movements.

Pregnancy Can Increase the Risk

Constipation is also common during pregnancy. Changes in the body during pregnancy, reduced physical activity and other pregnancy-related factors can contribute to bowel problems.

Constipation and straining may also contribute to problems around the anus, including haemorrhoids.

Piles and Constipation Can Be Closely Related

Haemorrhoids, commonly known as piles, are swollen blood vessels around the anus and lower rectum. Constipation and repeated straining during bowel movements can aggravate the problem.

Piles are known by different names in different regions, but persistent symptoms should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Stop Taking Your Mobile Phone to the Toilet

Spending a long time on the toilet while using a mobile phone, reading newspapers or books is another habit doctors advise against.

According to Dr Venkata Rao, bowel evacuation should ideally not become a prolonged activity. Spending unnecessarily long periods on the toilet may encourage straining and an unhealthy toilet routine.

Instead of treating the toilet as a place to browse the phone or read, it is better to complete the bowel movement and leave.

What About Castor Oil for Constipation?

Castor oil has traditionally been used as a home remedy for constipation. However, the doctor advised against routinely using castor oil as a solution for constipation without medical guidance.

Persistent constipation should first be evaluated to identify the underlying cause.

When Should You See a Doctor?

Constipation should not be ignored when it becomes persistent or is accompanied by concerning symptoms.

Seek medical advice if constipation occurs with:

Blood in the stool or rectal bleeding

Severe or persistent abdominal pain

Unexplained weight loss

Repeated vomiting

Persistent bloating

A sudden change in bowel habits

Inability to pass stool or gas

Recurrent constipation despite lifestyle changes

Simple Ways to Prevent Constipation

Adequate hydration, regular physical activity and a balanced diet containing sufficient fibre can support healthy bowel function.

People should also avoid routinely delaying the urge to pass stool and should develop a regular toilet routine without spending excessive time on the toilet.