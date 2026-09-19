Modern Eye-Care Solutions: Advanced Treatments and Preventive Strategies for Lifelong Vision

Ophthalmology has evolved significantly over the past few decades, introducing a broad spectrum of corrective procedures, preventive diagnostics, and tech-driven care. In an exclusive conversation with Sakshi Post, chairman of Maxivision Eye Hospitals Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy explains everything from surgical procedures designed to eliminate reliance on corrective lenses to early detection strategies for silent eye diseases.

Laser Vision Correction Procedures

Corrective eye procedures address refractive errors such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Because no single procedure is universally suitable for every individual, treatments are chosen based on eye anatomy, refractive power, and specific lifestyle requirements.

PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy)

PRK is a surface laser treatment where the outer layer of the cornea is gently removed before reshaped by a laser. It remains a reliable option for individuals with thinner corneas or specific structural considerations, though visual recovery takes slightly longer compared to flap-based procedures.

LASIK (Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis)

LASIK involves creating a micro-thin hinged flap on the surface of the cornea, reshaping the underlying tissue, and replacing the flap. It is widely chosen for its rapid visual recovery and minimal initial discomfort for appropriately selected candidates.

SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction)

SMILE is a minimally invasive, flap-free alternative. A femtosecond laser creates a small piece of tissue (a lenticule) inside the cornea, which is then removed through a tiny keyhole incision. Because it preserves the structural integrity of the outer corneal surface, it avoids potential flap-related complications.

Intraocular Lens Alternatives

CL (Implantable Collamer Lens): A corrective lens is placed inside the eye in front of your natural lens. It is best for people with high prescription numbers who cannot get laser surgery.

Clear Lens Extraction: The clear natural lens is replaced with a custom artificial lens to reduce or eliminate the need for strong glasses.

Cataract Surgery: The eye’s cloudy natural lens is removed and replaced with a clear artificial lens to restore vision.

Early Detection of Silent Vision Conditions

Beyond vision correction, proactive evaluation is required to manage conditions that progress without obvious pain or early symptoms.

Glaucoma Management: Glaucoma involves progressive optic nerve damage, often linked to elevated intraocular pressure. Because vision loss is irreversible once it occurs, regular screenings allow doctors to detect changes early and prevent further degradation.

Diabetic Retinopathy Screening: Blood vessels in the retina reflect overall vascular health. Regular retinal check-ups are critical for diabetic patients, alongside broader metabolic management involving dietary protein balance and regular physical activity.

Pediatric Eye Care and Screen Fatigue Strategies

Eye health needs change across different age groups, requiring specific preventive measures for children and modern screen users.

Early Pediatric Screening: Children should undergo initial comprehensive eye exams around four years of age. Young children rarely complain about vision issues because they assume their vision is normal, which can impair learning if left unaddressed.

Managing Screen Fatigue: Eye strain from digital screens stems primarily from prolonged continuous focusing rather than blue-light exposure alone. Following a routine of taking a 10-minute break after every hour of screen time allows focusing muscles to relax.

Integration of AI: Modern diagnostic and surgical platforms integrate artificial intelligence to analyze patient data with high precision, aiding doctors in precise surgical planning and treatment delivery.