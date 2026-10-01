Why These South Actresses Are Staying Away From Marriage

Marriage continues to be a personal choice for many actresses in the South Indian film industry. While several actresses have embraced married life and continued their careers, others have chosen to remain single and focus on their personal goals and professional commitments.

Actress Anjali has now spoken about her views on marriage, explaining why she does not feel the need to get married simply to make others happy.

Anjali Talks About Her Decision

Anjali reportedly questioned why she should get married just for the happiness of her friends, relatives or family members. She also made a light-hearted comment about what could happen after marriage, saying that people may eventually move on with their own lives while she could be left alone.

The actress also revealed that marriage is not currently a topic of discussion at home. Her comments have once again sparked conversations about celebrities choosing to stay single.

Shruti Haasan's Views on Marriage

Anjali is not the only actress who has openly spoken about her personal views on marriage. Shruti Haasan has previously said that she likes the idea of having children but does not necessarily see marriage as something she wants.

She has also expressed the view that two people can share their lives without necessarily getting married.

Lakshmi Menon on Choosing a Different Path

Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon has also spoken about not wanting to get married. She has said that marriage is not the only way to find happiness or fulfilment in life.

According to her earlier comments, she has been clear about her decision for some time and does not expect her views on marriage to change in the future.

Anushka, Trisha and Nithya Menen

Actresses including Anushka Shetty, Trisha Krishnan and Nithya Menen have also remained away from marriage so far.

Nithya Menen has previously spoken about being comfortable with her single life. Meanwhile, Anushka and Trisha have continued to focus on their respective careers.

Ultimately, these actresses have chosen to make personal decisions about marriage based on their own preferences while continuing to remain active in the film industry.

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