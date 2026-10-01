Romanchakam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar’s youthful romantic comedy Romanchakam is now available to stream on Netflix. The film began streaming on October 1, following its theatrical release in September.

Directed by debutant Venu Gopal Reddy, Romanchakam is presented by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner.

The film also features Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Mani Aegurla, Sai Sohan and other actors in supporting roles. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed the music.

Romanchakam is available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, giving the film a wider audience through its OTT release.

The movie received a mixed response during its theatrical run. Its arrival on Netflix now gives viewers who missed it in theatres a chance to watch the film from home.