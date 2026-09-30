Jr NTR’s Presence Steals the Spotlight at Don’t Trouble The Trouble Event

Jr NTR attended the pre-release event of Don’t Trouble The Trouble as the chief guest and his presence became one of the major highlights of the event. The film stars Fahadh Faasil and is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

NTR praised Fahadh Faasil and extended his best wishes to the entire team. He also spoke emotionally about producer S.S. Karthikeya and described him as a close brother. NTR recalled Karthikeya’s support over the years and credited him for his contribution to projects such as Baahubali and RRR.

Fahadh Faasil also revealed that NTR had regularly checked on the team and followed the film’s progress. NTR wished the team success and expressed hope that Don’t Trouble The Trouble would become a big hit.

Directed by Sashank Yeleti, the film features Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar in the lead roles. Karthikeya and Shobu Yarlagadda are associated with the production.