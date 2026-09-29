Jr NTR to Attend Don’t Trouble The Trouble Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

Jr NTR is set to attend the pre-release event of Don’t Trouble The Trouble in Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29. The event will be held at JRC Convention Centre.

The upcoming film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and is directed by Sashank Eleti. It is presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya.

The makers have already conducted promotional events in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. SS Rajamouli and Suriya attended some of the promotional events, while Jr NTR will now be the chief guest at the Hyderabad event.

Interestingly, Jr NTR’s uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna has lent his voice to the film’s trailer. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026, in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and other languages.

The Hyderabad pre-release event is expected to be an important promotional stop for the film ahead of its theatrical release.