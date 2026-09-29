Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Sivaji’s Hosting Style Faces Trolling From Viewers

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 actor Sivaji is facing criticism for his hosting style in the latest season. He has been hosting the post-elimination episodes, but his way of questioning contestants has not gone down well with some viewers.

Sivaji, who returned to the spotlight through Bigg Boss, has been interacting with contestants during these episodes. However, his conversations with Krishnudu and Mithilesh Reddy have drawn criticism from viewers. Some fans feel that his questioning style is too aggressive and that he is being unnecessarily harsh towards the contestants.

His hosting has also become a topic of discussion on social media, with viewers trolling him over the way he handles the conversations. Some believe he should adopt a calmer approach while questioning the housemates.

It remains to be seen whether Sivaji will change his hosting style in the upcoming episodes or continue in the same manner. The makers’ response to the criticism is also awaited.