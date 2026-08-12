Jr NTR to Undergo Shoulder Surgery at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

Actor Jr NTR is set to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad on August 12. His team has confirmed that the procedure is part of his treatment following the injury he suffered in July.

Jr NTR sustained the shoulder injury on July 27. Following medical evaluation, doctors advised him to take complete rest for around six to eight weeks to recover fully. As the injury now requires surgical treatment, the procedure is being performed at KIMS Hospital.

After the surgery, Jr NTR will continue his recovery under medical supervision and follow the doctors' advice regarding rest and rehabilitation. His team has also requested fans and the media to respect his privacy during the recovery period.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is working on his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel. The movie, which is reportedly titled Dragon, marks their first collaboration and has generated significant expectations among fans.

The actor's recovery timeline will be closely watched as fans await further updates about his health and his upcoming projects.