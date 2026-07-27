NTR Films Massive Action Scene for Dragon

The much-awaited pan-India film Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is progressing at a brisk pace. The latest shooting schedule is currently underway at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where the production team has built a grand European-inspired set for one of the film's biggest action sequences.

According to reports, Jr NTR is filming a high-octane action episode on this specially designed set, which has been created to resemble a European city. The makers are said to have invested heavily in the sequence, aiming to deliver an international visual experience without shooting overseas.

Prashanth Neel is known for staging larger-than-life action scenes in films such as KGF and Salaar, and Dragon is expected to continue that trend. The ongoing schedule reportedly features some of the film's most important scenes, with Jr NTR actively participating in the intense action shoot.

The film has already generated tremendous excitement as it marks the first-ever collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the combination of Jr NTR's powerful screen presence and Neel's signature action-driven storytelling on the big screen.

With its large-scale production, visually striking sets, and action-packed sequences, Dragon is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films in production. After the current Hyderabad schedule concludes, the filmmakers are expected to reveal details about the next phase of shooting.

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