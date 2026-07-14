NTR Political Entry Rumours: Actor's Office Clarifies, Distances from RAW NTR

Actor NTR's office has issued an official statement distancing the actor from an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR, stating that neither the actor nor his office has any connection with the group or its activities.

In the statement released on Tuesday (July 14, 2026), the office said it had come to its attention that RAW NTR had been carrying out activities that could create the impression that it was associated with the actor.

"We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities," the statement said.

The office further clarified that the organisation has not been authorised to represent Jr NTR or communicate on his behalf in any capacity.

It also emphasised that any charitable initiative, public welfare programme, official communication, or association involving the actor would be announced only through Jr NTR or his official team. The statement urged the public not to treat any information or activities circulated by unauthorised individuals or organisations as authentic.

Calling it the final communication on the issue, Jr NTR's office expressed hope that the clarification would put an end to rumours and speculation surrounding the matter.

The statement also appealed to members of the media, social media users, and fans to refrain from believing or sharing unverified information related to the issue.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support," the statement concluded.