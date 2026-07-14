Jr NTR Breaks Silence on Political Entry Rumours

Rumours about Jr NTR's entry into politics have been doing the rounds on social media over the past few days. The speculation began after an independent organisation called RAW NTR launched a village development initiative named "Ooru Vaada." As the campaign gained attention, many people assumed that the actor was connected to it.

The rumours grew stronger after several social media posts claimed that Jr NTR would make a major political announcement soon. Banners referring to him as "CM NTR" and reports about a growing political network further fueled the speculation.

Putting an end to all the rumours, Jr NTR's office issued an official statement clarifying that the actor has no association, affiliation, or involvement with RAW NTR or any of its activities. The statement also made it clear that the organisation is not authorised to represent Jr NTR or speak on his behalf.

The statement further added that any charitable work, public welfare programme, or official announcement related to Jr NTR will only be shared through his verified official channels. Fans and the media were also requested not to believe or circulate unverified information.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR remains focused on his film career. The actor is currently busy with several high-profile projects, including Dragon, Devara 2, and God of War. With this clarification, the actor has firmly dismissed the ongoing political speculation and shifted the spotlight back to his upcoming films.