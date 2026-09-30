Jr NTR’s Dragon: Producer Confirms No Change in Release Date

Jr NTR’s much-awaited film Dragon has been creating a lot of buzz, especially after rumours about a possible delay in its release.

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, was officially announced for release on June 11, 2027. However, recent reports suggested that the film could be postponed following NTR’s hand injury and surgery.

Producer Mythri Ravi Shankar has now put these rumours to rest. Speaking at the Don’t Trouble The Trouble pre-release event, he confirmed that Dragon will arrive on the promised date, June 11, 2027.

Dragon features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. With the release date now reaffirmed by the producer, NTR fans can look forward to the film as scheduled.