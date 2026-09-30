Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 23: Fourth Week Nominations Turn Heated

The Day 23 episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 saw intense arguments as the fourth-week nominations took place. The nomination process followed the task between the Bhairava and Sapta Shakti teams. Since Sapta Shakti lost the task, all its members were nominated, while only two members from the team got the chance to nominate others.

Thrigun nominated Rohit, accusing him of not contributing enough to household work and of manipulating situations. Rohit tried to counter Thrigun’s allegations. Naresh nominated Aman, pointing to his frequent arguments and performance during the task.

The nomination process continued with several contestants targeting each other. Jhansi nominated Srushti, while Aman and Apoorva also nominated Thrigun. Ram Prasad nominated Shalini, and Rohit nominated Debjani. Varshini nominated Srushti, while Vamsi and Sudheer nominated Charan.

By the end of the episode, Mukesh, Thrigun, Debjani, Rohit, Shalini, Aman, Naresh, Charan and Srushti were in the nominations for this week. The contestants will now face the audience vote, with the weekend episode deciding who leaves the house.