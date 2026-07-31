Jr NTR's New Multiplex in Gachibowli?

The business of cinema exhibition is becoming increasingly popular among Telugu film stars, with several leading actors investing in luxury multiplexes across Hyderabad. What was once limited to film production and acting has now expanded to premium theatre ownership, reflecting the changing business interests of Tollywood celebrities.

The latest name linked to this trend is Jr NTR. According to industry reports, the actor is planning to launch a state-of-the-art multiplex in Hyderabad's Gachibowli region. While the project has not been officially announced, the news has generated considerable interest within the film industry.

Gachibowli has emerged as one of Hyderabad's busiest commercial and entertainment destinations over the past few years. With a growing residential population, corporate offices, and a large movie-going audience, the location is considered ideal for a premium cinema complex. If the plans move forward, the multiplex could become one of the city's major entertainment destinations.

Several Tollywood stars have already entered the exhibition business. Allu Arjun recently introduced Allu Cinemas in Kokapet and is also associated with AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet through a partnership with Asian Cinemas.

Mahesh Babu partnered with Asian Cinemas to establish AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, which has become one of Hyderabad's most popular premium multiplexes.

Ravi Teja also entered the theatre business with ART Cinemas in Vanasthalipuram, developed in association with Asian Cinemas. While the multiplex caters to audiences in eastern Hyderabad, Gachibowli continues to attract fresh investments because of its rapid growth and high demand for entertainment infrastructure.

Reports also suggest that if Jr NTR's multiplex project materialises, it could inspire more Telugu film stars to invest in cinema exhibition. Actor Ram Charan has also been linked with similar plans, although there has been no official confirmation.

With more celebrities exploring business opportunities beyond filmmaking, premium multiplex ownership is quickly becoming a new trend in Tollywood. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether Jr NTR's reported venture becomes the next landmark theatre destination in Hyderabad.

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