Allu Arjun's RAAKA Movie to Be Released in Two Parts?

Allu Arjun's upcoming pan-Indian film Raaka, directed by Atlee, is once again making headlines. According to the latest reports from the film industry, the makers are considering releasing the much-awaited action entertainer in two separate parts.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the production house, industry insiders claim that the idea of splitting the film into two installments has been discussed by Allu Arjun, director Atlee, and the core creative team. The reported decision is believed to stem from the film's grand scale and story, which may require more than one movie to tell in full.

Raaka stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Rumours also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in important roles, though the makers have not officially confirmed the complete cast.

Adding to the excitement, reports indicate that Allu Arjun will portray three different characters in the film. He is expected to play the roles of a father and his two sons, with each character featuring a unique look and personality.

Production on Raaka is currently progressing at a major studio in Mumbai. Sources say the team is working on an extensive shooting schedule and aims to complete filming for both parts together rather than returning for a second schedule later.

Director Atlee is reportedly planning to finish the entire shoot before the end of the year. If everything goes according to plan, both installments could be released within a short gap, allowing audiences to experience the complete story without a long wait.

Backed by Sun Pictures and produced by Kalanithi Maran, Raaka is one of the most anticipated Indian films currently in production. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official update on the film's release format and release date.

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