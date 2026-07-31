Friday OTT Releases: 14 Movies Streaming Today

The weekend has arrived with plenty of entertainment options for movie lovers. While several new films are making their theatrical debut, OTT platforms are also adding an exciting lineup of movies and web series for viewers to enjoy from home.

In theatres, audiences can watch Srinivasa Mangapuram and Spider-Man, which have already been released. Over the weekend, Telugu films Karmakhya and Romeo Juliet will also hit the big screen. Dubbed releases such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sigma, and 418 are also set to entertain cinema-goers.

For those planning to stay in, streaming platforms have a packed schedule. Popular Telugu films including Rao Bahadur, Deewana, and Police Complaint are making their digital debut. Along with these, several Hollywood films, international shows, and dubbed titles will also be available. In total, 14 movies and web series are arriving across major OTT platforms this Friday.

Netflix

Rao Bahadur (Telugu Movie) – July 31

Gatta Kusthi 2 (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31

Aovosi (Japanese Series) – August 1

Chicago P.D. (Hollywood Series) – August 1

Michael Pemburu Dua Alam – August 2

Amazon Prime Video

Police Complaint (Telugu Movie) – July 31

Love O Love (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (English Series) – July 31

JioHotstar

Bhojpuri Bawaal (Hindi Reality Series) – August 2

Aha

Deewana (Telugu Movie) – July 31

ZEE5

Balan The Boy (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31

Objection My Lord (Telugu Series) – July 31

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Hindi Movie) – July 31

100 Gods (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31 (Rumoured Release Date)

Sony LIV

The Legend of Karna (Hindi Series) – July 31

Sun NXT

Paithalattam (Malayalam Movie) – July 31

Lionsgate Play

Chum (Hollywood Movie) – July 31

HBO Max

The Drama (Hollywood Movie) – July 31

Whether you're a fan of Telugu cinema, Hollywood blockbusters, dubbed films, or binge-worthy web series, this week's OTT lineup offers something for everyone. With multiple new releases arriving across leading streaming services, viewers have plenty of choices for a weekend entertainment marathon.

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