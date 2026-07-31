Hyderabad Airport Gets ACI Level 5 Accreditation

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received a major international recognition by securing the prestigious Level 5 Accreditation under the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme conducted by Airports Council International (ACI). The achievement places the airport among a select group of global aviation hubs known for delivering an outstanding passenger journey.

The Level 5 accreditation is the highest stage in ACI's customer experience framework. It recognizes airports that consistently prioritize traveler satisfaction through innovation, quality services, and a customer-first approach.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has continuously invested in improving every stage of the travel experience. From efficient check-in and security procedures to modern facilities, digital services, and passenger-friendly amenities, the airport has focused on making journeys smoother and more convenient for both domestic and international travelers.

The recognition also reflects the airport's efforts to blend advanced technology with warm Indian hospitality. By ensuring comfort, accessibility, and personalized services, Hyderabad Airport has created a travel environment that meets international standards while offering a welcoming experience.

Airport officials stated that the accreditation is a result of continuous improvements, employee dedication, and a strong commitment to exceeding passenger expectations. The milestone further strengthens Hyderabad Airport's reputation as one of India's leading aviation gateways.

Receiving the ACI Level 5 Customer Experience Accreditation highlights Hyderabad Airport's growing influence in global aviation and reinforces its mission to deliver world-class services while maintaining the highest standards of passenger care.