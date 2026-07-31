Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Former BRS MLA and senior Telangana leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy passed away in the early hours of Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 52 years old. His death has left party leaders, supporters, and people in the state deeply saddened.

According to reports, Sudarshan Reddy suffered a severe cardiac arrest a few days ago and was initially admitted to a hospital in Hanamkonda. He was later shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad for advanced treatment. Despite the doctors' efforts, he could not recover and passed away.

Peddi Sudarshan Reddy represented the Narsampet Assembly constituency and was known as a dedicated leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He actively participated in the Telangana statehood movement and also served in key positions within the party and the state government.

Following the news of his demise, several political leaders expressed their condolences and paid tribute to his contribution to Telangana politics. BRS leaders and party workers remembered him as a committed leader who worked closely with the people.

His mortal remains are expected to be taken to his native place, where family members, party workers, and supporters will pay their final respects before the last rites are performed.