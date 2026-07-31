Rao Bahadur OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Satya Dev's Film Online

After completing its theatrical run, Satya Dev's Rao Bahadur has finally arrived on OTT. The film, directed by Venkatesh Maha, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Movie lovers who missed watching the film in theatres can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Rao Bahadur is streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to audiences across India.

The film received positive reviews after its theatrical release. Many viewers appreciated its thought-provoking story, emotional depth, and Satya Dev's impressive performance. The movie also generated discussions for its unique narrative and social message.

Along with Satya Dev, the film features Deepak Thomas as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran, who play important roles in the story.

Rao Bahadur is presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and produced by Sri Chakraa Entertainments and A+S Movies in association with Mahayana Motion Pictures. The film's music is composed by Smaran Sai.

With its OTT release on Netflix, Rao Bahadur is expected to reach a wider audience and attract viewers who enjoy meaningful dramas with strong performances.