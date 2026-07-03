Rao Bahadur Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Satya Dev's Performance

Jul 03, 2026, 08:53 IST
- Sakshi Post

Satya Dev's latest psychological drama Rao Bahadur has received a strong response from movie lovers after its early premiere shows. Many viewers have taken to social media to praise the film, calling it one of the most unique Telugu movies in recent times.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is Satya Dev's performance. Audiences have appreciated his intense acting and emotional scenes, with many saying he has delivered one of the best performances of his career. Several social media users have even described the movie as a "rare gem" because of its fresh story and engaging screenplay.

Directed by Venkatesh Maha, Rao Bahadur is a psychological drama that blends suspense with emotional storytelling. The film has also received support from well-known celebrities, including Mahesh Babu and Nani, who praised the movie before its release.

Although these are only early reactions, the positive word of mouth has created high expectations among moviegoers. It now remains to be seen how Rao Bahadur performs at the box office in the coming days.


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