Rao Bahadur Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Satya Dev's Performance

Satya Dev's latest psychological drama Rao Bahadur has received a strong response from movie lovers after its early premiere shows. Many viewers have taken to social media to praise the film, calling it one of the most unique Telugu movies in recent times.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is Satya Dev's performance. Audiences have appreciated his intense acting and emotional scenes, with many saying he has delivered one of the best performances of his career. Several social media users have even described the movie as a "rare gem" because of its fresh story and engaging screenplay.

Directed by Venkatesh Maha, Rao Bahadur is a psychological drama that blends suspense with emotional storytelling. The film has also received support from well-known celebrities, including Mahesh Babu and Nani, who praised the movie before its release.

Although these are only early reactions, the positive word of mouth has created high expectations among moviegoers. It now remains to be seen how Rao Bahadur performs at the box office in the coming days.

This is Fucking ' A Telugu Chithram' 🔥🔥 ( 3.5/5 )#RaoBahadur - Mental cinema ra ayya... ela teesaru!! Pakka chudandi kothaga undhi.. Pichi ekkincharu ani crafts... telugu lo ilantidi first time... Opening titles nundi music, writing, acting ani rampppp adincharu!!… pic.twitter.com/NdRIqhK7qY — MawaNuvvuThopu (@MawaNuvvuThopu) July 2, 2026

Last night, I watched #RaoBahadur… and honestly, I loved it a lot & enjoyed well .💣🔥 This is the kind of cinema that makes us feel proud of Telugu cinema. 💥❤️ As as a movie lover, From the first scene to the last,I enjoyed it very well ❤️‍🔥 The way the director handled every… pic.twitter.com/RcnBSgeJAh — Sai AAᶜᵘˡᵗ 🪓 (@SaiReturns) July 3, 2026

#RaoBahadur is a film that will make you laugh, feel love and pain and most importantly, it will leave you with a thought. A thought that will stay with you for a very very long time! 🔥#venkateshmaha @mahaisnotanoun brilliant craft! @ActorSatyaDev what a performance! @GMBents pic.twitter.com/Pg2hY4PYtO — NehaNess (@Neha_RamaRao) July 2, 2026

I just came out of #RaoBahadur. Can only say one thing. It's an amazing and unique experience. I saw many people here asking why there were no tweets from the show at AMB. The answer is simple. Everyone was completely absorbed in the film. No one even felt the need to reach for… pic.twitter.com/nSJsb5o3Nv — Venkat Sid (@vrsiddareddy) July 2, 2026