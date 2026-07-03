Empire State Building Proposal Video Goes Viral After Couple's Arrest

A Russian couple was arrested after climbing to the top of New York City's iconic Empire State Building and staging a dramatic marriage proposal. The couple, identified as Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, climbed the restricted antenna area without permission, well above the public observation deck.

After reaching the top of the skyscraper, they unfurled a large banner carrying a message about love and peace. Soon after, Ivan proposed to Angela, and she accepted. The entire stunt was recorded and shared on social media, where it quickly went viral.

The New York Police Department arrested the couple after they came down from the building. They are facing several charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, and reckless endangerment. Authorities are also investigating how the pair managed to enter the restricted area of the famous landmark.

The couple is well known for performing dangerous rooftop climbs around the world and was featured in the Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. While their proposal attracted worldwide attention, officials stressed that the stunt was illegal and posed serious safety risks.