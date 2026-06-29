Who Is Justice S. Muralidhar? The Ex Indian Judge Whose UN Findings Angered Israel

A report by the United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the situation in Gaza has sparked global debate after accusing Israel of deliberately targeting Palestinian children and committing crimes against humanity, including acts of genocide.

The high-level UN commission is headed by former Indian judge Justice S. Muralidhar, whose remarks accompanying the report have drawn widespread attention. Israel, however, has dismissed the findings, calling the report a "biased propaganda document."

Justice Muralidhar Raises Serious Concerns

Justice Srinivasan Muralidhar, former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, currently chairs the UN commission investigating alleged violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Speaking during the release of the report, Justice Muralidhar said that despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect in October 2025, Israeli forces have continued attacks on Palestinian children in violation of international law.

He alleged that by targeting children, Israel is undermining the survival of the Palestinian people and depriving future generations of their right to determine their own future.

Report Alleges Evidence of Genocidal Intent

According to the commission, there is evidence suggesting that Israeli authorities and security forces carried out attacks with the intention of destroying the Palestinian population, either in whole or in part.

The report states that Palestinian children were deliberately killed even after the ceasefire came into force, which the commission says reflects genocidal intent.

Israel has strongly rejected the allegations, accusing the commission of political bias and refusing to accept the report's conclusions.

Who is Justice S. Muralidhar?

Justice S. Muralidhar is one of India's most respected former judges, known for delivering several landmark judgments during his judicial career.

He began his legal practice in Chennai and topped the Supreme Court's Advocate-on-Record examination in 1990. He later served as a judge of the Delhi High Court and was also a member of the Law Commission of India.

Justice Muralidhar was part of the Delhi High Court bench that decriminalised homosexuality in India, a landmark ruling that paved the way for later constitutional recognition by the Supreme Court.

He also played a key role in upholding the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. During the 2020 Delhi riots, he conducted a rare late-night hearing to ensure the safe evacuation of riot victims and openly questioned the police over their handling of the violence.

His latest role as head of the UN inquiry has once again placed him at the centre of an international debate over the conflict in Gaza.