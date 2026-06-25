Venezuela Hit by Twin Earthquakes, Thousands at Risk

Venezuela has been hit by one of its most powerful seismic events in recent history after two major earthquakes struck within seconds of each other near the capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening. The twin tremors caused widespread destruction, damaged critical infrastructure, and triggered emergency response operations across the country.

According to reports, the earthquakes measured around 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and originated west of Caracas. The powerful shaking was felt across large parts of Venezuela and even in neighboring countries, including Colombia and Brazil. Buildings collapsed in several areas, while frightened residents rushed into open spaces as strong aftershocks continued to rattle the region.

State of Emergency Declared

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced a nationwide state of emergency shortly after the disaster and urged citizens to remain calm while rescue teams worked to reach affected areas. Emergency workers, volunteers, and security personnel have been deployed to search for survivors trapped under debris and provide assistance to injured residents.

Heavy Damage Across Infrastructure

The earthquakes caused significant disruptions to transportation and public services. Operations at Simón Bolívar International Airport were suspended after structural damage was reported. Authorities also halted metro and railway services in affected regions as safety inspections began. Communication networks and electricity supplies were disrupted in several locations.

Casualties and Ongoing Assessments

Officials are still assessing the full extent of the tragedy. While early estimates suggested the potential for very high casualties, authorities have not yet released a final confirmed toll. Rescue operations remain ongoing as emergency teams continue to search collapsed buildings across Caracas and nearby regions.

Tsunami Alerts and Regional Impact

The seismic activity briefly triggered tsunami warnings for parts of the Caribbean. While maritime authorities ruled out a significant tsunami threat for some neighboring coastlines, precautionary alerts were issued for several islands before being lifted. The tremors were reportedly felt hundreds of kilometers away, highlighting the extraordinary strength of the earthquakes.

Rescue Efforts Continue

Authorities have advised residents to stay away from damaged structures and remain alert for additional aftershocks. Rescue teams are working around the clock as Venezuela faces the difficult task of assessing losses, restoring services, and helping communities recover from one of the strongest earthquakes to strike the country in more than a century.

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